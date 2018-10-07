Eric Reid continues protest of injustice, becomes first Panther to kneel during anthem

Seconds before the national anthem began, Eric Reid dropped to a knee.
The Carolina Panthers signed Reid, a former Pro Bowl safety with the San Francisco 49ers, to a one-year contract during its bye last week. After starter Da’Norris Searcy was placed on injured reserve, Reid represented an immediate upgrade in the secondary.
But along with his reputation as a ball-hawking, physical safety, Reid is also well-known for being the first player to kneel alongside former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick first began kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 season as a way to protest social injustice and police brutality, especially among minority groups.
Both Reid and Kaepernick remained unsigned this offseason, even though both are under-30 ex-starters with postseason experience, prompting the two to file collusion lawsuits against the NFL (which Reid confirmed in his introductory press conference Monday are still ongoing).
The other question asked of Reid during that press conference, along with how he fits into this defense and has kept himself in shape, was about whether or not he would continue his protest by kneeling during the national anthem.
Monday, Reid said he was still deciding.
By Sunday morning, as was clear when he became the first Carolina Panther to protest by kneeling, Reid’s mind was made up.
When asked in that same press conference why he was willing to risk potentially not playing in the NFL again, Reid delivered a touching, thoughtful response.
“I’ll put it this way: Next year will be 2019,” Reid said. “It will mark 400 years since the first slaves touched the soil in this country. That’s 400 years of systemic oppression — that’s slavery, Jim Crow, new Jim Crow, mass incarcertation, you name it.
“The Great Depression: They come out with the New Deal, black people didn’t have access to those government stimulus packages. The New Deal set up what is known as the modern-day middle class. We didn’t have access to those programs — the G.I. Bill, social security, home loans none of that.
“So this has been happening since my people have gotten here. And so I just felt the need to say something about it.”
