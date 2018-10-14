Panthers WR Devin Funchess to Cam before Washington game: ‘Let me handle’ trash-talk

The Carolina Panthers’ 23-17 loss to Washington wasn’t mired by trash-talk or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — save the one Washington safety D.J. Swearinger drew after Carolina’s final offensive play.
Given the history between the Panthers and Washington’s famously brash cornerback Josh Norman, Sunday’s game seemed mild —from afar at least.
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess said there’s a reason.
“I handled it, I told Cam to let me handle the talking, you just play your game,” Funchess said. “That’s what I did, as you saw. I went out there and played my game and there wasn’t no talking. You didn’t see the talking until the last play of the game. I handled that situation for Cam.
“If they wanted to talk, they knew they had to talk through me. All that yelling and stuff, we don’t do that. That’s not our game. We go out there and we try to outscore the opponent. That’s how you win the game.”
Funchess, in his fourth season, had a game-high 74 yards on five catches, including an over-the-top touchdown grab in the second quarter, beating offseason workout partner Quinton Dunbar.
Six days after publicly defending himself for leaving the Panthers’ game against the New York Giants with a cramp, Funchess reaffirmed his on-field effort.
“My number was called. We had this play in for three weeks now,” he said. “I just know if the ball is short, to go back and get it, and if it was in the back of the endzone to go catch it. So that’s what I did, I just go. Like I said, when my number is called I try to make that play for my team. That’s what I do every week, every day, every play.”
Despite Funchess’ efforts, however, Newton and Norman exchanged words several times throughout the game, although during his postgame press conference, Newton said he wasn’t irritated by Washington’s attempts to get under his skin, and didn’t want to “have no Twitter beef with nobody.”
The former MVP also said he hopes to see Washington again this season, but it doesn’t sound like he or Funchess will spend much time dwelling on Sunday’s game.
“We’ve got a game next Sunday, we’re not about to sulk on this,” Funchess said. “That’s like if you messed up on a bet, you’re not about to keep sulking.
“We’re going to keep continuing to do what we do every day of the week and then Sunday, go out and try to produce that W.”
Comments