Panthers fourth-quarter comeback caps dramatic victory over Philadelphia Eagles

There was arguing, profanity, loud music, name-calling, a little wrestling and plenty of beer.
Oh, and a football game.
Cam Newton threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead strike to Greg Olsen with 1:26 remaining, giving the Carolina Panthers an improbable 21-17 victory over the Philadelphia.
But it wasn’t over until the Eagles’ final roller coaster of a drive, on which Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz apparently threw a game-sealing interception to Reid, only to have the play reversed, only to give the ball right back with a fumble two plays later.
There was more excitement involving the Panthers before the opening kickoff than at any point in the first three quarters — except for a brief wrestling match between Reid and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
Tailgating Eagles fans sang Philadelphian greetings to any Carolina fan bold enough to publicly support their team.
Then Reid made things interesting before the game, staring down Eagles’ safety Malcolm Jenkins during player introductions before eventually confronting the NFL Players Coalition founder at midfield after the captains’ meeting. The two had to be separated but Reid kept that same energy throughout the first half, jawing at the Eagles’ sideline between plays.
The non-football excitement wore off during an otherwise dull first half as the Eagles built a 17-0 lead through three quarters — then the fourth quarter happened.
Three who mattered
Zach Ertz: The NFL’s second-leader in receptions boosted his total Sunday, corralling nine passes for 138 yards. The Eagles wanted to create mismatches for their tight end and arguably best receiver, and Ertz routinely beat whoever covered him — linebacker, safety or cornerback, it didn’t matter.
Cam Newton: The former MVP hopped in a phonebooth for the fourth quarter, leading the Panthers back from a 17-0 deficit with three touchdown passes in the game’s final 11 minutes.
Carson Wentz: The third-year signal-caller picked the Panthers’ defense apart, completing 30-of-37 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Beyond a fluke sack on the Eagles’ opening drive, the Panthers couldn’t get pressure on him throughout the game and Wentz made them pay — until the game’s final drive, when the Panthers’ pass rush forced a game-sealing Wentz fumble.
Observations
▪ Several Eagles fans flew the same flag at their respective tailgates, which read PHI 41 NE 33 — the final score of Philadelphia’s win over New England in Super Bowl 53.
▪ Devin Funchess became the Carolina Panthers’ 8th all-time leading receiver with an 18-yard catch in the fourth quarter. He also surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards, making him the 9th Panthers player to do so.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Panthers have a problem covering tight ends. After allowing 84 yards to Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed in Week 6, they let Ertz and Dallas Goedert combine for 13 catches, 181 yards and a touchdown.
▪ Before Sunday’s game, 60 percent of Philadelphia’s completions came courtesy of its non-wide receivers. The Eagles played a completely on-brand game against the Panthers as all but 13 of Wentz’s 30 completions went to a tight end or running back.
▪ For the second week in a row, the Panthers fell behind 17-0, scored a touchdown and missed the extra point.
