Fearless predictions: Could Philadelphia be first Panthers road win of the season?

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game at Philadelphia:
1. A pass-heavy shootout
This could be a good game for both teams to open up the passing game. I expect the Eagles and Zach Ertz to try to exploit Carolina’s recent issues covering tight ends, while the Panthers take advantage of injuries in Philadelphia’s secondary.
2. DJ Moore scores, gets redemption
The rookie receiver fumbled twice in three touches in last Sunday’s loss to Washington, but he’ll make a heroic return to his hometown and score a touchdown on a 15-yard catch-and-run over the middle.
3. James Bradberry’s first interception
Carolina’s No. 1 cornerback has quietly been putting together a solid season, but it’s time for him to make an explosive play after a couple of near-picks in the last few weeks.
4. Cam Newton protects the ball
Newton threw three interceptions in a tough outing against Philadelphia at home last year. This year, he keeps the ball out of the Eagles’ hands.
5. Panthers play well on the road
I can’t predict a Panthers road win in this tough environment until I actually see the Panthers play well on the road. Washington felt nearly like a home game for Carolina.
The Panthers will play well, but fall 35-28 and to 3-3 with two home games on the horizon.
Panthers at Eagles
Where:
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
When:
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Watch:
FOX
Comments