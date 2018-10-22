Panthers lost two starters to injury versus Eagles, but how long will they be out?

For all the buzz still surrounding the Carolina Panthers’ 21-17 comeback victory Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, there were at least two Panthers starters feeling the physical effects on Monday.
Defensive end Mario Addison and receiver Torrey Smith, both of whom exited Sunday’s contest with injuries, were still somewhat hobbled in the locker room the day after.
Addison, who suffered a back injury on Carolina’s first defensive stand, was able to return to the game in limited capacity, but missed the crucial game-ending sack-fumble of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
“I was rushing, took an inside move, and I took a knee to the back,” Addison said of the play he was injured. “The lower back, where the bone is at, and it just felt like everything shut down. So right now I’m OK, I’m just a little stiff.”
Addison has been one of Carolina’s more dependable players the past few seasons, having missed just two games each in 2015 and 2016 — and that’s something he takes great pride in.
“Tell me about it — it was rough, man. I wish I could’ve played more,” Addison said. “I knew that I wasn’t able to help the guys like I wanted to, so what I did was, I inspired them to go harder. I pushed them, told them, ‘Do this, do that.’ Just motivate ‘em a little.”
With Carolina hosting the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday, Addison said he anticipates spending most of his week in the training room trying to recover.
As for whether he expects to play against the Ravens?
“I’ll be good,” Addison said. “Right now, I’m treating it, taking it day by day, but it’s real stiff. I’m going to do everything the trainers tell me to do, and you know, I’m walking. I’m walking around — they didn’t wheel me in in a chair, did they?”
Smith, though, may not be as fortunate. While his 35-yard catch-and-run on fourth and 10 on Carolina’s final offensive drive was arguably the biggest play of the game, the speedy receiver also briefly exited the game at several points.
He was evaluated for a concussion and cleared during the game, and after re-entering came down hard on his right leg after a tackle.
Smith was seen limping out of the locker room Sunday after the game and had X-rays on his right leg.
“He hit the ground pretty hard with his knee,” coach Ron Rivera said Monday. “I don’t think there’s anything structurally wrong but he’s going to see the doctors this afternoon to see if everything is OK. The first indication I got last night really was that he took a pretty good shot when he hit the ground.”
When asked Monday if he had sustained any structural damage, Smith said, “I didn’t tear an ACL or anything, and I’m walking fine, so everything’s good.”
Smith did not elaborate on what exactly his injury was, but was again walking cautiously Monday.
“They said I’ve got a boo-boo on my knee,” Smith said. “Gotta toughen up.”
The Panthers will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.
