Panthers’ thrilling win doesn’t mean a lack of problem areas. What are they?

Nothing takes the sting out of a miserable first three quarters quite like the incredible and nearly perfect fourth-quarter comeback the Panthers (4-2) managed at Philadelphia on Sunday.
Nothing can take away how good quarterback Cam Newton was in that period, as he completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 201 of his 269 total yards and two touchdowns.
And nothing can take away how well the Panthers’ defense stepped up, first forcing an Eagles three-and-out after Carolina had pulled within three points, and then rallying from a 48-yard defensive pass interference penalty to squash the Eagles’ hopes at a game-winning touchdown. Quarterback Carson Wentz was strip-sacked on fourth down and defensive tackle Kyle Love recovered it, cradling that football all the way to the locker room and on the plane ride home.
The Panthers held the Eagles to just 29 total yards (minus the penalty) in the fourth quarter.
Nothing can take the pure magic out of that win.
But also, nothing can hide the fact that Carolina faced a 17-point deficit for the second time in two weeks.
“In all honesty, there was some self-inflicted mistakes, some wounds that we have to take care of,” Rivera said of last Sunday’s game.
So what’s still plaguing Carolina?
Issues in the secondary
The Panthers struggled to contain Philadelphia’s passing attack on Sunday, and gave up almost 300 passing yards through the first three quarters, including several chunk gains. Receiver Alshon Jeffrey had 88 yards and a touchdown.
They also had another bad outing against tight ends a week after giving up 84 yards and a wide-open touchdown to Washington’s tight ends.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz had nine catches for 138 yards, while No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert had 43 yards and a touchdown.
“We didn’t play particularly well in the secondary, or let’s just say the corners,” said Rivera on Monday. “We struggled a little bit with some of the things - we weren’t as good as we had been in the past, technically. ...It just kind of cropped up, because our guys have played very well for the most part and at the end of the day, when you get a chance to really break it down, I thought they played average. They didn’t play to their abilities and that’s something that we’ll go back and we’ll work on.”
The Panthers are No. 17 against the pass in the NFL through seven weeks, with 260 passing yards allowed per game.
Carolina should also be able to force more coverage sacks, which means the secondary has to play in complement to the pass rush.
And about that pass rush...
Where’s the pressure?
The Panthers’ pressure on Wentz ramped up heavily in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter. But prior to that, it’s been inconsistent. And for the most part, Wentz had ample time to find his receivers on Sunday.
Carolina’s halftime adjustments on defense dialed up the blitz, coordinator Eric Washington said on Monday afternoon.
“We had to get more pressure on the quarterback,” he said. “And if we had to be more aggressive with the gameplan, we were going to do that, which means that anytime you’re more aggressive, you add blitzers, there’s a risk-reward proposition in there, so the guys accepted that challenge. And we were going to limit the points. We had to keep them at a certain mark in terms of points, so the guys did a great job responding.”
There might be a little more cause for concern this week, too, after starting defensive end Mario Addison had to leave the game twice because of a back injury. He told reporters on Monday that he was “OK”, but the medical staff will likely keep an eye on him this week.
Whether Addison is healthy or not by Sunday, the Panthers need to find more ways to hassle the quarterback. And they’d like to do it much earlier in the game.
Which brings us to ...
Always coming from behind
The Ravens have only allowed 29 points in the second half all season, so they’ll be a tough test against a Panthers offense that hasn’t often found its stride until late in the game. Carolina has scored 65 fourth-quarter points so far this season.
But the Panthers have just 17 first-quarter points this season, which is indicative of their struggles to find early offensive momentum. Playing from behind in multiple games this season has forced scheme and play-call adjustments that have seemed to limit their offensive potential.
On Sunday, the Panthers were out-gained by the Eagles 223 yards to 83 in the first half. Against Washington the week prior, the Panthers were in a three-turnover hole by halftime, and down 17-6.
Carolina has all the momentum of a magical win behind it as it rolls into a two-game home stretch. A slow start on Sunday would be like a speeding race car rolling over a nail.
But what group could face the biggest test?
Big offensive line decisions loom
Carolina’s offensive line struggled in the first half against Philadelphia. Newton was sacked twice and hit six times. Rivera said he and offensive coordinator Norv Turner adjusted some protections and calls for the line at halftime, and they looked much more comfortable through the second half.
But overall, the Panthers’ line has played very well through the last seven weeks after both starting left and right tackles began the season on injured reserve. Carolina ranks No. 5 in the NFL in limiting pressures on the quarterback, allowing pressure on only 23 percent of dropbacks, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Left tackle Matt Kalil became eligible to begin practicing again last week after a scope on his knee sidelined him in Week 1, but he has so far not done so. He is eligible to play again in Week 10, and the Panthers have two weeks after he does begin practicing to activate him.
And right tackle Daryl Williams becomes eligible to practice this week after injuring his knee a second time against Dallas in Week 1. He had to have surgery to repair the damage, which was unrelated to a prior knee injury suffered in training camp.
The Panthers signed veteran Chris Clark to replace Kalil and have started second-year tackle Taylor Moton on the right. Both have played well, giving Carolina’s staff a difficult call to make in the next several weeks.
If they continue to start Clark, they’re essentially benching Kalil, their $55.5 million left tackle. And with Moton playing so well, what will the Panthers do with Williams?
Meanwhile, Baltimore’s defensive line recorded 11 sacks against Tennessee in Week 6. The Titans had previously only given up nine sacks on the year.
So maybe the answers to the questions about the offensive line will become a little clearer after this Sunday.
