Sunday gamechanger? Ravens D-line, the NFL’s best, gets a crack at Superman

Each week the Carolina Panthers play in 2018, the Observer will choose a potential gamechanger — the player most likely to make a huge impact on the game. This week’s choice:
The Baltimore Ravens defensive line
The context: Sometimes, the numbers really do speak for themselves.
At least that’s the case with the Baltimore Ravens, the Carolina Panthers’ opponent on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Baltimore enters Sunday’s game as the No. 1 defense in the NFL, as the Ravens allow the fewest points (14.4) and yards (280.6) in the league. Oh, and they have 27 sacks, five more than any other team.
What the Panthers said: “Baltimore this week, they have a lot of moving parts,” Panthers center Ryan Kalil said. “They have a lot of big, strong, athletic people, so you have to really be technically sound when you’re playing against teams like that.”
Player to watch: The Ravens defense is led by a veteran Hall-of-Famer in edge rusher Terrell Suggs, whose 131 career sacks are second-most among active players, second only to the Panthers’ Julius Peppers and his 156.5 career quarterback takedowns.
And while it’s only been seven games, Suggs doesn’t appear to be slowing down. He’s tied with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith for the Ravens team lead in sacks with 5.5.
Now he gets a shot at Cam Newton.
What the Ravens said: “Superman! I mean, how often do you get to play against a superhero?” Suggs said this week. “His nickname kind of speaks for himself. He’s definitely going to be difficult to bring down, but hopefully neither one of us has to do it by ourselves.”
The gameplan: So, how exactly do the Panthers stop — or at least contain — this Ravens front? Between Suggs, Smith, and defensive linemen Chris Wormley and Brandon Williams, there are any number of Ravens pass-rushers who can get after Newton.
First, tight end Greg Olsen explained Thursday, is making sure that onus doesn’t fall solely on the Panthers’ offensive line.
“So much of protections and stuff, everyone always focuses on the offensive line and the quarterback, but it’s really a shared responsibility,” Olsen said. “The running backs, the tight ends, in both blitz pickup and hot awareness, sights, winning fast and giving Cam a place to go with the ball if it’s man — there’s so many elements that go into getting the ball out and protecting the quarterback at the same time.”
There’s no limiting who could see some of that extra blocking or chipping action at the line. Olsen, backup tight ends Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz, as well as running backs Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson could all be in the fold for slowing Baltimore’s pass-rush.
Why Cam Newton matters: Then there’s the matter of Newton getting the ball out of his hands quickly. While McCaffrey might not find many open running lanes against this Ravens line, Newton can still employ McCaffrey as a receiver out of the backfield to compensate for fewer runs. He’ll also need Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith (if he plays), Jarius Wright and the team’s other receivers to give him short, quick targets to counteract Baltimore’s pressure.
The Ravens have held their past five opponents to 24 points or fewer, and the defensive line is the catalyst for that success. Not that Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is resting on the laurels of any stats.
What Ravens coach John Harbaugh said: “That’s fleeting,” Harbaugh said of his team’s statistical dominance. “It’s only seven weeks in, we don’t put too much stock in that right now.
“It’s always a team effort. We play a lot of guys, and it’s also guys making plays. Guys covering on the back end and guys getting to the quarterback — it is what it is.”
Comments