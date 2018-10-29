Panthers QB Cam Newton’s start reminiscent of MVP season, and in some ways even better

The Carolina Panthers (5-2) might be beginning to catch fire, and quarterback Cam Newton’s recent play is both the match and the kindling.

Newton played perhaps his best game of the season in Sunday’s 36-21 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He was 21 of 29 for 219 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against a Ravens defense that ranked No. 1 in the league in yards allowed and No. 2 against the pass.

He also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

In the past five quarters, including the Panthers’ Newton-led comeback against Philadelphia in Week 7, Newton has completed 37 of 51 passes (72.5 percent) for 420 yards and four touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown.

Newton had been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with shoulder soreness and did not throw during the media’s viewing period. Head coach Ron Rivera said that Newton also opted out of a Hail Mary throw at the end of the second quarter on Sunday because he liked how his shoulder felt during the first half and didn’t want to risk anything.

Rivera added on Monday that he wasn’t concerned about Newton’s shoulder.

That’s good news for the Panthers, considering how Newton has been playing.

“It’s interesting because the past week, we had to work with him (differently) because he was working through the shoulder. And you can tell that his whole mental approach has been different,” Rivera said Monday. “He had a great week of studying, preparing. Took the reps that we had scheduled for him. But he made the most of them, made great decisions with them.

“And you see that carrying over to the game.”

No reps? No problem.

Rivera said some of the specific preparations Newton made in the week after the Panthers’ victory at Philadelphia, despite not getting his normal amount of practice snaps, stood out against Baltimore.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has more touchdowns, fewer interceptions and a higher completion percentage through seven games than he did in his MVP season in 2015. Nell Redmond AP

Newton had tight end Greg Olsen as a third read on a pass with other receivers running deeper downfield on longer-developing routes.

He threw to Olsen.

“Those are the types of things I’m talking about,” Rivera said. “In the past, he might have held onto the ball while waiting for the deeper route to come open.

“Here, he sees it, sees where the safety is and makes his decisions even quicker. That’s one of the more beneficial things that has happened.”

Rivera added that Newton is getting rid of the ball quicker than he has in the past, which has to do with his decision-making, the play-calling from new offensive coordinator Norv Turner and more available options.

“It’s what each play calls for, I think a lot has to do with the design of the play,” Rivera said. “You have these deeper routes going on, but you also have these outlets in certain areas that he can go to.

“That’s part of the decision-making. Using him as the threat of potentially running the ball may slow some people down, so there’s a lot that goes into it.”

Plays designed to get the ball out quick, and Newton’s own decision-making are also helping keep Newton’s jersey clean.

The Panthers’ offensive line is having its best year of pass protection through seven games since Newton entered the league in 2011. Carolina has given up 10 sacks so far this year, and Newton has not been sacked in the past six quarters of play.

“Our offensive line is playing as confident as they ever have,” said Newton after Sunday’s win. “It’s a correlation of guys putting great work in throughout the week and showing up on Sunday.”

Just like 2015?

Newton was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player after an electric 2015 season during which he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

He threw for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 59.8 percent of his passes, with just 10 interceptions. He rushed for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Through the first seven games, Newton has a career-high 13 touchdown passes and a career-low four interceptions. He’s on pace to throw for 3,761 yards and rush for 704. His completion percentage through the first seven games is a career-high 66.4.

With a start this stellar, Rivera has been fielding questions about any similarities in Newton’s performance to the 2015 season.

His advice?

Pump the brakes.

“He’s playing well. And I think it’s way too early to try and judge that,” Rivera said. “I’ll say that us as a team, we’re playing well. Again, the proof will be in the pudding when we get to the end of the year. We’ll see.

“But he is playing well. I think we’re playing well as a unit on the offensive side. I think we’re playing well as a team.”