Instant analysis: Offensive breakthrough, second-half scare make Panthers interesting

Instant analysis from the Carolina Panthers’ 42-28 victory against Tampa Bay:
A record-setting first half for offense.
Carolina failed to score on its first drive on Sunday, like it has in seven of its eight games this season.
But what happened next was stunning.
The Panthers ripped off 35 first-half points against Tampa Bay, which was a franchise record for first-half scoring.
Carolina scored touchdowns on the five consecutive drives following the first series.
Four of five were rushing touchdowns, including two from second-year running back Christian McCaffrey, and the fifth was a slick one-handed snag in the end zone by tight end Greg Olsen.
Like they did against Baltimore, the Panthers relied on a ton of misdirection to get a spark early in the game. The Panthers’ first touchdown, a 1-yard rush by fullback Alex Armah, was disguised as a quarterback sneak. And second-year receiver Curtis Samuel scored a 33-yard touchdown on a double-reverse play.
Samuel scored again on a 19-yard catch in the fourth quarter to make it 42-28. It helped to stave off a Buccaneers comeback that had crept within a score by the start of the fourth quarter.
Defense starts strong
Panthers safety Eric Reid was an early catalyst in Sunday’s game.
Reid picked off Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on Tampa Bay’s second drive, on a pass intended for top receiver Mike Evans. Carolina scored its first touchdown of the day three plays later.
Where Carolina’s defense continues to have issues is against pass-catching tight ends. The Panthers have allowed a touchdown from a tight end in each of the last four games. The Bucs’ OJ Howard scored twice on the same route in the first half. He also had a 31-yard fourth-quarter catch as the Bucs tried to come back.
And soft spots in nickel Captain Munnerlyn and big nickel Shaq Thompson’s coverage area were capitalized on by Fitzpatrick and slot receiver Adam Humphries in the third quarter. Humphries scored to make it a 14-point game with 5:10 in the third quarter.
A costly 19-yard pass interference call on rookie cornerback Donte Jackson against receiver DeSean Jackson helped set up the Tampa Bay touchdown.
No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry had one of the best games of his career against No. 1 Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans. Evans was zero for 8 through the first half and Bradberry broke up two passes intended for him, plus played him with too tight a window for Fitzpatrick to hit. Evans’ first catch, a 16-yarder, happened in the third quarter. That turned out to be his only catch on 10 targets.
Wobbly under pressure...
Tampa Bay came back from a 35-7 first half deficit in the second half to cut the lead to seven.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hadn’t been sacked since Week 7, but the Buccaneers dialed up the pressure in the third quarter as Carolina struggled to maintain its first-half explosiveness.
Newton was sacked twice and hit four times in the third quarter, which affected Carolina’s rhythm.
That continued some third-quarter woes by the Panthers, who entered the game with just 13 third-quarter points.
A very concerning late-third-quarter drive saw the Panthers burn all three of their second-half time outs, including a spot challenge that was not overturned.
Tampa Bay converted its second 15-yard third down of the game as the third quarter ended.
And the defense continued to struggle at containing the middle of the field. Receiver Adam Humphries scored on an all-too-easy 29-yard catch-and-run with 14:14 left to play, which made it a one-score game.
Rookie cornerback Donte Jackson sealed the Panthers’ win with the fourth interception of his career, with 3:45 to play and the Panthers up 42-38.
