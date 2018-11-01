Cam Newton controls the music at Carolina Panthers practices. Here’s the playlist.

Every morning before practice, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton plugs his iPod into the teams’ massive outdoor speakers and hits “play.”
And every morning is a little different. Newton loves “Throwback Thursday” playlists that feature a lot of Prince and James Brown, but he also pulls out Beyonce, Lil’ Wayne and Drake.
There’s something for everybody.
I’ve compiled a playlist that includes the songs we’ve heard during the media’s 20-minute viewing portion of practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, for your listening pleasure.
So far, one of the most popular songs with his teammates (based on their reactions, singing and dancing along) was “Come Together” by the Beatles. They enjoyed it so much, I’ve added the funkier, more recent Gary Clark Jr. cover of the song.
I also included some of Newton’s favorite post-game ballads, which feature Adele and more Beyonce as well as “Rise Up” by Andra Day.
You should hear these guys try to hit the high notes.
This playlist will be updated throughout the year.
