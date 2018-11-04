One of Carolina Panthers’ quietest players has possibly a career-best game vs. Bucs

Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry swapped jerseys with No. 1 Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans after Sunday’s 42-28 Panthers victory.
Before he took Evans’ jersey, however, Bradberry took Evans out of the game.
The third-year corner held Evans, a top-10 receiver in the NFL, to just one catch on 10 targets for 16 yards. It was Evans’ lowest-yardage game of the season, and just the fourth time since his rookie season in 2014 that Evans has been held under 20 yards in a game. It rendered a huge part of Tampa Bay’s offensive attack ineffective.
“It was one of (Bradberry’s best games of the season),” head coach Ron Rivera said. “He did some really good things and (I) really was pleased with the effort we got from James.”
Rookie cornerback Donte Jackson also held veteran receiver Desean Jackson, Tampa Bay’s No. 2 guy, to two catches for 32 yards and also had an interception that helped seal the Panthers’ vicory. Jackson is now tied for the league lead in interceptions with four.
Fitzpatrick couldn’t get much going from either of his two top receivers as a courtesy of Jackson and Bradberry’s efforts.
Bradberry, who had two pass breakups, was all smiles after the game.
“I just wanted to come out here and prove myself,” Bradberry said. “It’s Mike Evans. He’s a top receiver in this league. It’s a divisional game. Just sending a message out to the rest of the receivers that we’re going to be facing for the rest of this year that I’m pretty good, myself.”
Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested Bradberry early with a deep route to Evans. Bradberry defended the deep shot, and after that, he said, he got his feet settled.
Playing Evans physically from the line of scrimmage was key. Bradberry even put Evans on his knee in the third quarter as the two battled.
“That’s my game. And that’s also his game,” said Bradberry. “I knew I had to get my hands on him first, before he got his hands on me.”
Defensive end Julius Peppers helped Bradberry out, too. He threw up one of his abnormally long arms to bat down a ball intended for Evans later in the game.
And as far as taking Evans’ jersey is concerned?
“It’s a tough matchup for me every time we face each other,” Bradberry tweeted after the locker room period was over. “Nothing but respect for him and his game!”
Comments