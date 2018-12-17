Don’t you blame the Panthers’ defense for Monday’s loss to the Saints. Not this time.

The Carolina Panthers’ defense deserves a lot of the blame for the team’s six-game losing streak. Monday night’s loss to New Orleans isn’t included.
Blame the 31 yards the Panthers gained in the first half after a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Or the interception Cam Newton threw with 18 seconds left in the half, instead of throwing the ball away. Or D.J. Moore’s third-quarter fumble at New Orleans’ 16, which the Saints recovered and eventually turned into the go-ahead touchdown.
But Carolina’s defense held Saints quarterback Drew Brees to the fewest yards of his career when attempting at least 30 passes. It intercepted him once — twice if you count Donte Jackson’s interception on the Saint’s two-point conversion attempt. It held the Saints, the NFL’s sixth-most efficient third-down offense, to four third-down conversions in 12 tries.
It was also on the field for more than 35 minutes as the Panthers’ offense couldn’t stay on it.
Yet, even when victory seemed certain for the Saints, Carolina’s defense forced a fumble through the end zone — battling to make plays until the last possible yard. Its offense turned the ball over on downs, though, sealing the Panthers’ sixth straight loss.
Any playoff hopes look bleak, as every other team in the NFC Wild Card hunt won this week and the Panthers will need a lot of help to salvage the season.
Three who mattered
James Bradberry: Panthers defensive back recorded his first interception of the season all while keeping Michael Thomas relatively in check. He also forced a fumble through the end zone, forcing a touchback.
Alvin Kamara: The second-year Saints running back scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and averaged nearly five yards per carry.
Chris Manhertz: Panthers backup tight end nearly doubled his career receiving yard total with his 50-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. It was also his first career touchdown.
Observations
▪ Marshall Newhouse got the start at left tackle over Chris Clark, who missed practice with a knee injury Thursday before practicing in full Friday and Saturday. Clark did not have an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week.
▪ Donte Jackson’s full-field interception on the Saint’s two-point conversion attempt was the first time in Panthers history a player has returned a conversion attempt for a score.
▪ Carolina led at the end of the first quarter for just the second time during since its five-game losing streak began in Week 10.
▪ The Saints scored six points in the first half, bringing their total to nine first-half points in their past three games.
Worth mentioning
▪ With a 9-yard carry in the first quarter, Christian McCaffrey broke the Panthers’ single-season record for yards from scrimmage.
▪ Brees’ 203 yards on 35 attempts mark a career-low for the future Hall of Famer in games where he’s thrown at least 30 passes.
▪ Cam Newton failed to throw a touchdown pass in consecutive games for just the third time in his eight-year career..
