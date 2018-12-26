Another week, another new starting quarterback for Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

December 26, 2018 11:21 AM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Garrett Gilbert (4) is back with the Panthers after he was beat out by Taylor Heinicke for the backup job.
The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Taylor Heinicke, their Week 16 starter, on injured reserve on Wednesday morning.

Carolina signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert as the corresponding move, in sore need of depth at the position. Heinicke beat out Gilbert for the backup job in training camp this summer.

Heinicke injured his left elbow in the second quarter of last Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, but tried to play through the injury. He got an MRI on his elbow on Monday morning. It was his first career NFL start, with Cam Newton inactive with shoulder soreness.

Gilbert has not been active in a regular-season game.

Although he was battling Heinicke for the backup job and knows the Panthers’ offense, the team might decide to start rookie Kyle Allen after a brief but solid outing last week as Heinicke was getting medical attention.

The Panthers will not activate Newton against New Orleans this Sunday.

The Panthers will likely give some other starters rest in the season finale. Those players could include running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Luke Kuechly, among others.

This story will be updated.

