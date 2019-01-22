Guess what Christian McCaffrey is up to in his second NFL offseason?

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has often made it clear that his first love is football.
But after his second NFL season, he’s diving into other passions, too.
McCaffrey, who majored in communications and minored in film while at Stanford, was the executive producer of a documentary film called “Unicorn Town”. It features an American playing for a German Football team, the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, who play American-style football.
The film was directed and edited by Nick Alfieri, who is also the American player featured. Alfieri played linebacker at Georgetown before signing with the Unicorns in 2015.
“It’s an underdog story about the rise of a team,” McCaffrey told the Panthers’ team website after he announced the film on social media.
“And it’s amazing to see the influence that American football has on this small town in Germany. The whole town rallies behind American football. It’s kind of unheard of.”
“Unicorn Town” has a full trailer coming soon, as well as release dates for the film.
McCaffrey also spent a few days in Paris this month for Fashion Week.
And he definitely earned the vacation — McCaffrey just set a franchise record for catching 107 passes during the 2017 season, and rushed for 1,098 yards.
Two of McCaffrey’s Panthers teammates in 2017, quarterback Cam Newton and center Ryan Kalil, have also journeyed into film and television production.
