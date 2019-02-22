Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers awarded compensatory draft pick. Here’s how they got it

By Jourdan Rodrigue

February 22, 2019 03:20 PM

Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney will get an extra third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
The NFL announced which teams will receive compensatory picks in the 2019 draft on Friday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers will receive a third-round compensatory pick, meaning they will have two third-round picks in this year’s draft.

The pick is No. 100 overall. Carolina holds the No. 16 overall pick, the No. 47 overall pick (round two), the No. 78 overall pick (round three), the No. 100 overall pick (round three, compensatory), the No. 115 overall pick (round four), the No. 154 overall pick (round five) and the No. 188 overall pick (round six).

The Panthers don’t have a seventh-round pick because they traded it to the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

Compensatory picks can be traded between NFL teams, according to a rule put in place ahead of the 2017 draft.

The Panthers’ formula for gaining the extra third-round pick weighed the losses of tight end Ed Dickson, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and guard Andrew Norwell in free agency last spring, with the gain of cornerback Ross Cockrell and defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

The highest round in which a compensatory pick can be awarded is the third.

The 2019 NFL draft begins on April 25.

Jourdan Rodrigue

Jourdan has covered the Carolina Panthers as a beat writer since 2016, and froze during Pennsylvania winters as an award-winning Penn State football beat writer before that. A 2014 graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, she’s on a never-ending quest for trick plays and the stories that give football fans goosebumps.

