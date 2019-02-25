Panthers make multiple moves on Monday, according to source. What do they mean?

The Carolina Panthers informed veteran nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn he will be released, a league source told the Observer on Monday morning.
The Panthers also told safety Mike Adams that they will not renew his contract, according to the source.
The team later confirmed the news.
Munnerlyn, a South Carolina Gamecock and former seventh-round pick of the Panthers, has played seven of his 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers, including the past two.
Munnerlyn had a year left on his contract. It was thought that his release could be designated as a post-June 1 cut, meaning the Panthers would create about $3.5 million in cap room, but Munnerlyn’s release this week as a pre-June 1 cut means Carolina will save about $2 million.
Munnerlyn, 30, recorded 47 tackles, one interception and two sacks in 2018.
Adams, a two-year starter with Carolina and 15-year NFL veteran, indicated he would not be returning for the 2019 season in a post on Instagram on Monday morning.
He also expressed his gratitude to the organization in the post.
“I appreciate the (Panthers) for the opportunity the last 2 years,” wrote Adams. “I was told the Panthers are going in another direction. This great city and organization showed me nothing but love while I was here!
“I have a lot more ball left so I plan on playing this year! I just hope the young boys have learned as much from me as I did from them! 2-9 OUT!”
Adams, 37, started 32 games in his two seasons with the Panthers, recording 144 tackles with five interceptions and 16 passes defended.
The moves were the latest in a series of personnel decisions that have showed Carolina making way on the defensive side for younger players.
In January, the team informed veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, 35, that his contract would not be renewed in Carolina. Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement at the end of January at the age of 39.
Carolina re-signed safety Eric Reid to a three-year deal earlier this month, making it clear he would be in a key role in the defensive backfield. Second-year safety Rashaan Gaulden is expected to compete for the starting role opposite Reid.
Veteran safety Da’Norris Searcy also has one year left on his contract, so he could be an option opposite Reid as well. He spent most of the 2018 season in the concussion protocol.
Carolina could also draft a safety in the spring, but the priorities are improving the offensive and defensive lines.
At nickel, things are less clear — though now a pressing need, since the team uses the package so frequently. The 2019 draft has some solid nickel prospects, including Notre Dame’s Julian Love and Florida’s Chauncey Gardner-Phillips.
Carolina could also sign a nickel in free agency this March.
Backup cornerback Corn Elder, who will enter his third season in 2019, was drafted as a nickel and as depth on the outside. Carolina will likely want him to compete for the job, but will bring in others as well. Gaulden can also play nickel in larger packages.
