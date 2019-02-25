Carolina Panthers

Charlotte native, former Tar Heel Elijah Hood signs 1-year deal with Panthers

By Marcel Louis-Jacques

February 25, 2019 01:13 PM

The Carolina Panthers signed Elijah Hood to a one-year deal, keeping him in his hometown for another season.
The Carolina Panthers signed Elijah Hood to a one-year deal, keeping him in his hometown for another season. Mike McCarn AP
The Carolina Panthers signed Elijah Hood to a one-year deal, keeping him in his hometown for another season. Mike McCarn AP

The Carolina Panthers’ situation at running back is still to be determined, but Elijah Hood will be part of it.

Carolina signed Hood to a one-year deal Monday, keeping him in Charlotte through the 2019 season.

The 2017 seventh-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders joined the Panthers in May 2018 after he was waived by the Raiders. However, he missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL in the final game of the preseason. The 5-foot-11, 230 pound Hood looks to return from injury and join a backfield that needs restructuring this offseason.

“Obviously it’s a blessing. I’m excited,” Hood told the team’s website. “I thank God that I’ll get the opportunity to keep playing here.”

Hood was set to become an exclusive rights free agent — and he wasn’t the only Panthers running back seeking a new deal. Cameron Artis-Payne, Travaris Cadet, Fozzy Whitaker and Kenyon Barner could each become unrestricted free agents on March 13 if they aren’t re-signed.

The signing gives the Panthers a true Carolina native. He played high school football at Charlotte Catholic before playing at North Carolina. He played in one game with the Raiders before spending the rest of the season on the practice squad, but ran for 2,580 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons in Chapel Hill.

Marcel Louis-Jacques: @Marcel_LJ

  Comments  

things to do