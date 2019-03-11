Panthers re-sign core special teamer before free agency begins

Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

March 11, 2019 10:10 AM

The Carolina Panthers will return a core special-teamer and team captain in 2019.

Safety Colin Jones was signed to a two-year deal on Monday morning, a league source told the Observer. The team later announced the signing.

The deal is worth $2.6 million, according to a league source. Jones would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday had he not been re-signed.

Jones, 31, was voted by teammates as the Panthers’ special teams captain in 2018. He led the unit with six special teams tackles and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in punt coverage against the New York Giants in Week 5.

The 2019 season will be Jones’ ninth, and eighth in Carolina.



