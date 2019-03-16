What Panthers’ signings and losses after first week of free agency mean for the future

The Panthers didn’t jump out of the gate in the first wave of free agency this week with splashy, flashy signings.
Instead, they made smart, fiscally sound investments at less-heralded positions: offensive line and special teams.
They also officially parted ways with a few free agents who, at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, agreed to contracts with other teams.
Here’s a rundown of who the Panthers signed, and who went elsewhere — and what it means for the future:
Free agents the Panthers signed/extended through Saturday, March 16
▪ Colin Jones, safety: Two years/$2.6 million
What it means: Jones will continue to play the majority of his snaps on special teams, where he was voted a team captain in 2018. The Panthers must still add depth at safety.
▪ Matt Paradis, center: Three years/$27 million
What it means: Paradis played every offensive snap for the Denver Broncos once he became their starting center in 2015 until he broke his fibula midway through the 2018 season. He passed his physical and expects to be fully cleared to play in June.. The Panthers signed him to be an anchor on the offensive line, and their starting center in place of the retired Ryan Kalil.
▪ Daryl Williams, tackle: One year/$6 million
What it means: Williams’ one-year contract is called a “prove-it” deal, meaning he will have to show the Panthers — and other teams — that he can return to form after missing the 2018 season with a knee injury. Williams adds flexibility to the Panthers’ offensive line, as he can play right or left tackle and even is being considered an option at left guard. The Panthers will probably add offensive linemen in the draft this spring, which will help determine where Williams will play.
▪ Taylor Heinicke, quarterback: Signed to one-year deal as opposed to restricted free agent tender
What it means: While never technically a free agent, Heinicke was signed to a one-year deal instead of being tendered as a restricted free agent. That means he will still compete with second-year player Kyle Allen for the backup quarterback job. A mid-to-late round draft pick will probably be added to that competition.
Free agents the Panthers lost:
▪ Devin Funchess, receiver: Indianapolis Colts, one year/$13 million
What it means: It was clear the Panthers would move on from Funchess when he was a healthy Week 17 scratch. Though his one-year contract with the Colts is large, it’s still a “prove-it” deal for a young receiver with big potential, when he’s healthy and can show more consistency. Second-year receiver DJ Moore becomes the Panthers’ new No. 1 receiver after a strong rookie season, but his emergence doesn’t preclude the Panthers from adding more playmakers via the draft.
▪ David Mayo, linebacker: San Francisco 49ers, two years/amount unknown
What it means: Mayo was largely in a special-teams role in Carolina, so the Panthers could likely select a linebacker in the later rounds of the draft with special teams in mind.
▪ Thomas Davis, linebacker: Los Angeles Chargers, two years/$10.5 million
What it means: The Panthers told Davis they were “moving in another direction” when they declined to renew his contract. Shaq Thompson will now start in Davis’ role, but the Panthers could still add depth via the draft for future seasons. Second-year linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. will also see his role expand.
▪ Chandler Catanzaro, placekicker: New York Jets, one year/amount unknown
What it means: It was always unlikely that Catanzaro would stay in Carolina because kicker Graham Gano signed a four-year extension last spring. Gano was hurt toward the end of the 2018 season but is expected to make a full return in 2019.
▪ Mike Adams, safety: So far unsigned
What it means: Adams started for the Panthers for two years, but Carolina wants younger legs starting across from safety Eric Reid, who was recently extended on a three-year deal. The Panthers have so far not added a safety in free agency, potentially looking ahead to the draft to reload the position.
Released/designated as post June-1 cut
▪ Matt Kalil, left tackle
What it means: Kalil was released by the Panthers on Thursday as a designated post-June 1 cut. His departure opens up $7.5 million in salary-cap space on June 2, but will carry $14 million in cap dead money through 2020.
After signing a five-year, $55.5 million deal in 2017, Kalil struggled to stay healthy. He played just 16 games in his two seasons here and spent the 2018 season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in training camp.
In place of Kalil, Williams and third-year offensive linemen Taylor Moton could both be options at left tackle in 2019, but the Panthers don’t have much depth behind them.
It’s likely the team will add multiple offensive linemen via the draft, perhaps even selecting a player in early rounds who could contribute immediately.
ESPN’s Field Yates reported Friday night that former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod visited the Panthers, but a deal is unlikely. Still, the visit makes it clear that general manager Marty Hurney is not done evaluating offensive-line options in free agency, and could still add depth via that route.
▪ Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback: So far unsigned
What it means: Munnerlyn was released in late February as the Panthers moved toward adding younger players on defense. He started at nickel for the past two seasons in Carolina, and his absence now makes nickel more of a need in this year’s draft.
