Carolina Panthers release left tackle Matt Kalil

The Carolina Panthers have released left tackle Matt Kalil, a league source told the Observer on Thursday afternoon.
Kalil, 29, was about to enter the third year on a five-year, $55.5 million contract with the team. He missed the 2018 season with a knee injury suffered in training camp.
The source said that Kalil will be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which saves the Panthers approximately $7 million against the 2019 salary cap.
However, the move still leaves the Panthers with about $14 million in dead money — the amount of salary cap space allocated to the released Kalil — between 2019 and 2020.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
The team later confirmed the release.
This story will be updated.
Comments