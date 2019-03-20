Some Panthers mock drafts look very different after free agency - are they logical?

It’s been a little over a week since free agency officially opened, and the Panthers kept busy with sound moves to improve their offensive and defensive lines.
Last week, Carolina signed veteran center Matt Paradis to a three-year, $27 million deal, re-signed tackle Daryl Williams to a one-year, $6 million contract and this week signed defensive end/outside linebacker Bruce Irvin for $4 million.
How much impact will those signings have on the NFL draft? Naturally, some draft analysts’ predictions for the Panthers’ No. 16 pick changed after the signings.
But they can’t look that different, can they?
Well...
Chris Trapasso, CBS sports: D.K. Metcalf, wide receiver, Ole Miss
What Chris thinks: “The Panthers lost Devin Funchess in free agency and are pumped to land Metcalf here.”
What I think: Carolina couldn’t exactly “lose” a player who was hardly showing up on the stat sheet by the end of the 2018 season. The Panthers made a definitive switch to speed and versatility with smaller receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, steering away from bigger-bodied wideouts like Funchess or former first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin, who they traded to Buffalo in 2017.
The main thing the Panthers receiving corps needs to reclaim in 2019 is the ability to stretch the field. A healthy Newton is a huge part of that, but so is the receiver speed Carolina has been searching for since letting Ted Ginn Jr. walk in 2017.
Metcalf is a talented prospect who turned heads at the NFL combine with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash despite his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame. It might be extremely tempting to draft Metcalf with “best player available” in mind if he falls to No. 16, but there are still too many holes along both lines and in the secondary in need of immediate impact players to bet heavily on the Panthers drafting a receiver in the first two rounds for a third consecutive year.
Carolina might consider adding a red zone threat or a deep threat/punt and kick returner in the middle to later rounds. But unless Metcalf falls out of the first round — extremely unlikely, since many of the latest projections don’t even have him lasting to No. 16 — it’s hard to imagine Carolina selecting him.
Josh Norris, Rotoworld: Brian Burns, defensive end, Florida State
What Josh thinks: “It would make total sense for the Panthers to attack EDGE and LT in the top two rounds. There are plenty of suitable tackles still available here, namely (Andre) Dillard, but Burns is a legit top 10 talent. He tested in the 94th percentile and won with athleticism in college. That translates.”
What I think: This is a smart pick and realistic, too. Burns is an immediate impact player who is explosive and athletic as a pass-rusher and can also defend the run well. He shows the versatility Carolina needs from its defensive linemen in 2019 as it moves toward a more multiple defense.
I also think Norris is correct in his prediction that the top two positions off the board for Carolina will be defensive end and tackle — and not necessarily in that order.
Dan Kadar, SBNation: Clelin Ferrell, defensive end, Clemson
What Dan thinks: “Ferrell isn’t the quickest or most athletic pass rusher, which is why he could land in the middle of the first round instead of the top 10. But he was wildly productive at Clemson, finishing his college career with 27 sacks and 50 tackles for loss. He’s the type of player who should consistently get eight to 12 sacks a season and lock down a starting end spot for years.”
What I think: I remain stubborn on Ferrell since my last “Mock Talk” column. I think that in him, the Panthers could get one of the most complete on-field/off-the-field prospects in the draft, and someone who fits their system and their locker room perfectly — if he lasts to the 16th pick.
Even though the Panthers signed Irvin, Ferrell — or any similarly talented defensive end — is still very much an option. Irvin will probably be more of a complementary rusher to a young starting player opposite Mario Addison. The tandem of Irvin and Ferrell, who both combine versatility with explosiveness, may be way too good for the Panthers to pass up.
Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros: Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma
What Mike thinks: “If (Daryl) Williams and Taylor Moton are able to hold down the tackle spots, Ford may be better suited as a guard, anyway. He offers flexibility to play multiple positions, something that teams will covet in the middle of the first-round.”
What I think: Ford, or other offensive line prospects such as Washington State’s Andre Dillard or Alabama’s Jonah Williams, are great picks to include even after the Panthers re-signed Williams. Simply put, the Panthers are not done re-building their offensive line and will look to the draft to continue to do so.
Ford might be the best option of the three, because of his position flexibility. Daryl Williams was re-signed to either play right tackle, left tackle or left guard, while Moton can play right or left tackle. Both Williams and Moton are more comfortable at right tackle, while Moton might be the better option should he need to play left tackle. And Williams at left guard is an intriguing idea. With Ford, the Panthers would have the numbers to mix and match to find each player’s comfort zone — while still knowing they’ve drafted an elite offensive lineman.
