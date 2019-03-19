Source: Panthers agree to one-year deal with veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin

Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

March 19, 2019 12:49 PM

According to a league source, former Seahawks, Falcons and Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers.
The Carolina Panthers agreed to a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin, a league source told the Observer on Tuesday morning.

Irvin, 31, played the bulk of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, the team that drafted him No. 15 overall in 2012. He played for the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and 2017, and split time between the Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.

Irvin, who has 43.5 career sacks, can immediately can help a Panthers pass-rush that stalled in 2018 and lost veteran starter Julius Peppers to retirement at the end of the season.

A source close to the negotiation process said that Irvin was close to signing with an NFC South rival to the Panthers.

But then he met with head coach Ron Rivera, who left a great impression, the source said — and that was one factor that helped Irvin decide to sign with Carolina.

