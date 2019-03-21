This is what Panthers QB Cam Newton is giving up in March to make his mind stronger

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton shocked a late-night TV audience on Wednesday by revealing what he’s given up in March to make his mind stronger.
“In March — I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is — no climax,” Newton told Cordon, according to the show’s YouTube video of the segment.
The audience let out a sustained “wooooooo” before Cordon reacted with his classic “Shut the front door” expression of surprise.
“Straight up. I’m going through a transition right now, like, where,” Newton started to explain before Cordon interrupted with an “Oh. My. God.,” which prompted laughter from the audience.
“You should have at least done it in February,” joked fellow guest David Boreanaz, star of the CBS series “Seal Team,” prompting audience laughter and applause. “You got 28 days in February.”
“I wanted it to be challenging,” Newton explained. “I’m coming off shoulder surgery.”
“Oh, I get it,” Cordon replied. “It’s harder. To throw. I understand.”
“That’s including no Wi-Fi,” Newton said. No ‘thigh thigh.’ ”
“No ‘thigh thigh?’ “ Boreanaz asked.
“Thigh thigh, man,” Newton responded, slapping his thighs.
“So how are you finding it? How are you doing?” Cordon asked.
“It’s hard,” Newton replied.
“I bet it is,” Cordon replied, with a laugh.
“What made you want to do this?” Cordon asked of Newton taking on a different challenge each month of 2019.
In January, Newton told Cordon, he gave up betting for the year. In February, he became vegan.
“It makes my mind stronger,” Newton said. “So when the season comes around, I say if I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.
“I’m drafting you first round,” Boreanaz tells Newton to applause, referring to his next Fantasy League team.
Also on the show, Newton:
▪ Obliged when Cordon pleaded with him to bring his famous Dab out of retirement one last time.
▪ Correctly identified the cheapest of three bottles of wine - $3 - after Cordon noted how Newton had become a noted wine connoisseur. Newton incorrectly identified the $25 and $100 bottles.
▪ Correctly identified photos of a mountain lion, jaguar and a panther. When Newton paused while trying to identify one of the photos, Cordon needled him by saying, “You’re a Panther!”
