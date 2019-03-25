What 11-time All-Pro WR Larry Fitzgerald thinks of the potential of Panthers’ DJ Moore

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald knows a thing or two about excelling in the NFL — both on and off the field.
The 15-year veteran is an 11-time Pro Bowler and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2016.
But before all of that, Fitzgerald had to make the tough transition from rookie to second-year player — the very task awaiting Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore in 2019.
Fitzgerald shared his high hopes for Moore’s second season on Monday at the NFL’s annual league meetings.
“My first year to my second was such a different (experience),” he said. “I knew what to expect at practice. I knew what training camp was, and I knew the speed of the game. I think your confidence level kind of shoots through the roof once you approach that second year and the team has confidence in you — and you’re familiar with your teammates. I think it’s going to be a great year, and you always see that big jump from year one to year two. I think he’s going to be phenomenal.”
Fitzgerald added that the assets around Moore, who emerged as the Panthers’ No. 1 receiver during his rookie season with 55 catches for 788 yards, will help him.
“Obviously having Cam Newton back fully healthy after shoulder surgery and having a great running game with Christian McCaffrey, those always help a receiver,” said Fitzgerald. “And a great tight end that they have in Greg Olsen. That always leaves you the opportunity for single coverage, and all receivers love that.”
Fitzgerald also addressed the general off-the-field development of young athletes, as he works with team owners to bring more resources to players during this week’s meetings.
The first thing a player — especially a young player — can do if he needs help is to ask, Fitzgerald said.
“Pride and ego definitely get in the way. It’s a macho game,” he said. “Confidence is something you have to have to be able to play at a high level, and I do think that’s something that is an issue. If you can check your pride at the door and ask for assistance, get help, you can do yourself a great service.”
Fitzgerald said the Cardinals have several in-house clinicians available to assist players and many teams around the league are looking into expanding in-house counseling services as well as other resources.
The Panthers hired Tish Guerin, their first-ever director of player wellness and one of the NFL’s first in-house psychological clinicians, in September.
Part of Guerin’s role is to evaluate players, and to create a culture of openness that encourages the team to treat mental health as they would any football injury or routine check-up.
Fitzgerald thinks that’s a good thing for teams to pursue.
“I’ve utilized (in-house clinicians), and I know other players have,” said Fitzgerald. “I think they’re a very valuable asset and a resource for us ... It’s always great to be able to talk to someone who is not judging you, and who is unbiased in terms of their opinion, and gives you positive, honest feedback.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, and I hope guys are utilizing that.”
