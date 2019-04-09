Carolina Panthers preseason locations, date estimates finalized

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and his team have their preseason locations set. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers preseason schedule dates have been all but finalized — and locations are Sharpie-d in.

The team will visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on a date to be determined between Aug. 8-12, then will host the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium between Aug. 15-19.

Then, the Panthers will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium between Aug. 22-25, and finish the preseason at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 29.

Times for the games have yet to be determined.

Carolina played the Patriots and Bills in the 2018 preseason, winning both contests.

The Panthers’ preseason game against the Steelers will be the 17th time the teams will have squared off before the regular season since 2003, and it will be the first time new Panthers owner David Tepper hosts his former hometown team at Bank of America Stadium.