QB? RB? OL? Here are potential mid-round draft targets of the Carolina Panthers

Malik Gant talking about becoming a tackler at the 2019 scouting combine Marshall safety, Malik Gant, a potential mid-round draft target for the Panthers on becoming about how he became a good tackler. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marshall safety, Malik Gant, a potential mid-round draft target for the Panthers on becoming about how he became a good tackler.

The fanfare during draft season mostly follows first-round draft picks — the guys who go to Nashville for opening night, sit in the green room and wait for their names to be called.

But the real meat of the draft lies in rounds two through six. General managers who know how to maximize selections there can build better, more substantial rosters — from offensive and defensive impact players, to cornerstones on special teams.

Last season, for example, three of Marty Hurney’s first four picks played large roles for the Carolina Panthers (receiver D.J. Moore, cornerback Donte Jackson and tight end Ian Thomas). Two more of his mid-round picks from 2018 are slated to play more in 2019 (safety Rashaan Gaulden and linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr.).

And don’t forget, mid-round players can sometimes have historic impacts. One of the best players in Panthers history, receiver Steve Smith Sr., was drafted in the third round in 2001.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Let’s turn our attention to those players — guys who don’t always get the spotlight but who could make a real difference for the Panthers in 2019 and beyond:

Offensive line

▪ Michael Deiter, iOL, Wisconsin

If the Panthers use an early pick on a defensive end or tackle, a logical mid-round selection would be an interior offensive lineman. Deiter could be a solid pick, particularly with left guard in mind. If Deiter is selected, 2018 starter Greg Van Roten could be a “bridge” player while Deiter develops. Like Van Roten, Deiter has experience at center.

▪ Zack Bailey, iOL, South Carolina

Bailey has both tackle and guard experience, which could bode well for his value to a line that has undergone constant change and required position flexibility from players since 2016. Bailey needs some time to develop, but NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein said in his evaluation of Bailey that he could even handle a role as a swing tackle in the NFL.

Defensive line

▪ Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

Wren is an athletic, versatile defensive tackle who will continue to grow in a good NFL system. The Panthers may be looking for a prospect with his skill set for depth, since former first-rounder Vernon Butler, a backup to Kawann Short, has not shown the consistency for a more featured role. Wren could fit well in the Panthers’ future defensive plans, as they move toward using more three-man fronts.

▪ Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas

Another well-built, hugely athletic player who still needs a little development, Omenihu could be a great selection for the Panthers even if they spend an early pick on an edge-rusher. Omenihu can rush from the outside as a 4-3 defensive end and can defend the run.

Defensive back

▪ Malik Gant, S, Marshall

Missed tackles might be a thing of the past in Carolina with Gant on the roster. Even though he’s under the radar as a smaller-school prospect, Gant has drawn nearly universal praise from evaluators as one of the best tacklers in this class.

For the Panthers, Gant would fill a depth role behind safety Eric Reid (also a power-hitter), and have a key spot on special teams in his early years. He seems to have the versatility to expand to multiple roles in the defensive backfield. And after hearing him speak at the NFL scouting combine about his passion for the game, and the technique — and physics — behind the “art” of tackling, it’s hard to imagine him as a backup for long.

▪ Saquan Hampton, FS, Rutgers

Hampton could be an intriguing player to develop at free safety. He was a team captain at Rutgers and has experience all over the defensive backfield — a trait the Panthers have prioritized when drafting defensive backs the last two years. He also has a knack for making plays on the ball, with 13 pass breakups and three interceptions in 12 games in 2018.

Linebacker

▪ Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

Burr-Kirven had a great college career as a tenacious middle linebacker who, though undersized at 6-feet, 220 pounds, clawed and scratched to win his matchups. He could be a solid special-teamer in Carolina, and possibly project into a backup role. But because of his size, non-special teams snaps are a long shot.

▪ Germaine Pratt, OLB/DE, N.C. State

Pratt is a tackling fiend, leading the ACC in tackles in 2018. But he also needs to develop better technique. Still, his size, athleticism and versatility would make him a great project player to have in Carolina, where he could immediately contribute on special teams and work his way into the defensive line rotation.

Quarterback

▪ Will Grier, West Virginia

It’s pretty likely that the Panthers spend a mid-round draft pick on a quarterback to back up Cam Newton, and Grier is one of three with whom they’ve spent substantial time. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner took Grier out to dinner last month. Grier is a Charlotte native and one of the better quarterbacks available in this year’s draft. So while the connection is there, he might require too high a draft pick.

▪ Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Another quarterback with whom the Panthers have spent substantial time is Stidham, who, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissaro, came to Carolina as one of the team’s top-30 visits (the number of prospects allowed to take private, official visits to the Panthers’ facilities during the pre-draft process) this week. Stidham can be mobile if necessary but had some accuracy issues in his final season at Auburn.

Running back

▪ Miles Sanders, Penn State

Sanders has been a bit underrated, and who wouldn’t be after following in the footsteps of last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Saquon Barkley? Try following that act.

Sanders is a smart, patient runner who can be utilized in the passing game. He also can return kickoffs and punts, though struggled a bit early in his college career with fumbles. The Panthers want a running back with a similar skill set to starter Christian McCaffrey. Sanders fits that profile.

▪ David Montgomery, Iowa State

If the Panthers want to wait until the fourth or fifth round to select a running back, Montgomery should be their target. He is far from the fastest at his position in this draft, but he might be the most consistent. He has no injury history, always produced with a heavy workload, and is a ground-and-pound guy who can also be a pass-catcher.