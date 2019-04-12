Historically, cream thins but crop still has potential at Panthers’ No. 77 spot

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56)is a former No. 77 overall pick the Panthers are familiar with. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers own two picks in the third round of the NFL Draft — where prospects are often seen as future starters or serviceable depth players rather than stars.

Still, some of the best players in NFL history were third-round picks, Joe Montana, Jason Taylor and Terrell Owens, to name a few. So although it’s far from the norm, there could be franchise-cornerstone talent waiting on day three of the draft, when Carolina has two spots.

Here’s the good, bad and ugly of their original No. 77 overall selection.

The Good

Jurrell Casey, DT, USC: Statistically the best No. 77 selection of all-time, per Pro Football Reference, Casey has made four Pro Bowls since the Tennessee Titans drafted him in 2011. This may hit close to home for the Panthers, who selected defensive tackle Terrell McClain (7.5 career sacks) 12 picks ahead of Casey (46 career sacks).

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, right, is a four-time Pro Bowler after being selected No. 77. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

DeMario Davis, LB, Arkansas State: While Pro Bowlers Nick Foles and T.Y. Hilton would’ve also made sense for the New York Jets in 2012, Davis has been productive in the NFL, starting 98 of 112 career games. He’s still going, recording a two-year, career-high 245 tackles over his past two seasons.

Fred Barnett, WR, Arkansas State: The Philadelphia Eagles made Barnett the seventh wide receiver taken in 1990 — the fourth receiver taken in the third round, alone — but he finished his career with the sixth-most receiving yards of any player in the draft class and one Pro Bowl appearance.

The Bad

▪ Brock Huard, QB, Washington: The Seattle Seahawks took hometown product Huard in 1999, but he proved to be a better color commentator than NFL starter. Huard threw for just 689 yards in his career as primarily a backup, before retiring in 2004 and moving to the announcer booth.

▪ Musa Smith, RB, Georgia: There were four running backs taken in the 24 picks after the Baltimore Ravens drafted Smith in 2003, three of whom rushed for more than 3,000 yards in their careers. Smith, however, ran for just 496 yards in four seasons.

▪ Antoine Caldwell, OL, Alabama: Caldwell started 19 games in his first three NFL seasons, but fellow interior offensive lineman Louis Vasquez started 101 games in seven seasons — and was drafted one pick after the Houston Texans took Caldwell.

The Ugly

▪ Derrick Hamilton, WR, Clemson: Bernard Berrian and Jerricho Cotchery combined for 10,000 career receiving yards and were both selected after the San Fransisco 49ers drafted Hamilton in 2004, who didn’t record a catch in his brief NFL career.

▪ Bryan Caldwell, DE, Arizona State: Charles Mann had 10 times as many sacks (83) as Caldwell had career games played (8), but was taken seven picks after the Dallas Cowboys snagged Caldwell.

Tennessee Titans’ Damian Williams (17) was taken before Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders and Eric Decker in 2010. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Damian Williams, WR, USC: What do Brandon LaFell, Eric Decker, Emmanuel Sanders and Antonio Brown have in common? Besides all having at least 5,000 career receiving yards, 400 career receptions and 30 career receiving touchdowns, all were taken after the Titans drafted Williams (107 catches, 1,327 yards, 5 touchdowns during his career) in 2010.