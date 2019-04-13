No. 10 best draft pick in Panthers history: Captain Munnerlyn

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) 43-yard reception against Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn (41) at the Panthers 10-yard line late in the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Seattle won 30-27. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers are a successful, albeit young franchise with only 23 NFL Drafts to analyze. But as the team prepares for draft number 24, we look back at some of the highs and lows along the way.

Here’s the bright side of the NFL Draft, as we visit the 10 best picks in Panthers history:

No. 10 best pick: CB Captain Munnerlyn (2009)

The seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft was shockingly full of NFL starters. Pat McAfee, Ryan Succop, Rashad Jennings, Clinton McDonald, Ricky Jean-Francois and A.Q. Shipley all turned in multiple seasons with their respective teams’ first unit.

But two teams made the unquestioned best picks in the round: the New England Patriots when they drafted Julian Edelman; and the Carolina Panthers when they selected Captain Munnerlyn.

Munnerlyn, the No. 216 overall pick, has played the sixth-most NFL games out of all 256 draftees from the 2009 class, including all six players the Panthers took before him. Although Carolina waived him during the 2019 offseason following his second stint with the team, Munnerlyn is only 31 and didn’t publicly express any interest in retiring.





Barring a future return to Carolina, Munnerlyn ended his Panther career having played the 23rd-most games for the team in franchise history.