Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers make quiet offseason move that has big impact, resigning Kyle Love

Panthers Ron Rivera says, Kyle Love is like a fine wine

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that defensive tackle Kyle Love is like a fine wine getting better with time. Love has many talents from being compared to a second coach on the line to being a grill master. By
Up Next
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that defensive tackle Kyle Love is like a fine wine getting better with time. Love has many talents from being compared to a second coach on the line to being a grill master. By

The Carolina Panthers made a quiet roster move Monday morning that could have a large impact through the 2019 season, signing veteran defensive tackle Kyle Love to a one-year deal.

Love, a key rotational player also known for mentoring young defensive linemen in a player-coach role, had one the best years of any Panthers defensive lineman in 2018. He forced three fumbles and recovered two, and also recorded a sack and a half and 19 tackles.

Read Next

The financial terms were not immediately available. But a league source told the Observer that the deal was mutually friendly to both the Panthers and Love.

The Panthers weren’t shy this spring about publicly saying that they wanted Love back for the 2019 season. He wanted to test the market in free agency, so general manager Marty Hurney stayed patient until the team and Love circled back together.

Love’s presence helps the Panthers with their move toward a more multiple defense — they will mix three- and four-man fronts more often this season.

He can play nose tackle in either front, a factor that gives the Panthers a little more freedom as they move pieces around him — and as they look toward the draft at the end of this month. Love, 32, will be a good mentor for any young defensive linemen the Panthers select.

Meanwhile, Love and the rest of the Panthers have reported to Bank of America Stadium for the first phase of offseason workouts, which began on Monday morning.

Jourdan Rodrigue

Jourdan has covered the Carolina Panthers as a beat writer since 2016, and froze during Pennsylvania winters as an award-winning Penn State football beat writer before that. A 2014 graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, she’s on a never-ending quest for trick plays and the stories that give football fans goosebumps.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  

Read Next

Carolina Panthers

No. 9 best draft pick in Panthers history: Josh Norman

A look at the best draft picks in Carolina Panthers history, including a key component of their Super Bowl run in 2015, whose personality matches his talent.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina Panthers

QB? RB? OL? Here are potential mid-round draft targets of the Carolina Panthers

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service