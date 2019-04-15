Carolina Panthers make quiet offseason move that has big impact, resigning Kyle Love

Panthers Ron Rivera says, Kyle Love is like a fine wine Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that defensive tackle Kyle Love is like a fine wine getting better with time. Love has many talents from being compared to a second coach on the line to being a grill master. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that defensive tackle Kyle Love is like a fine wine getting better with time. Love has many talents from being compared to a second coach on the line to being a grill master.

The Carolina Panthers made a quiet roster move Monday morning that could have a large impact through the 2019 season, signing veteran defensive tackle Kyle Love to a one-year deal.

Love, a key rotational player also known for mentoring young defensive linemen in a player-coach role, had one the best years of any Panthers defensive lineman in 2018. He forced three fumbles and recovered two, and also recorded a sack and a half and 19 tackles.

The Panthers weren’t shy this spring about publicly saying that they wanted Love back for the 2019 season. He wanted to test the market in free agency, so general manager Marty Hurney stayed patient until the team and Love circled back together.

Love’s presence helps the Panthers with their move toward a more multiple defense — they will mix three- and four-man fronts more often this season.

He can play nose tackle in either front, a factor that gives the Panthers a little more freedom as they move pieces around him — and as they look toward the draft at the end of this month. Love, 32, will be a good mentor for any young defensive linemen the Panthers select.

Meanwhile, Love and the rest of the Panthers have reported to Bank of America Stadium for the first phase of offseason workouts, which began on Monday morning.