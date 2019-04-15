Carolina Panthers

No. 8 worst draft pick in Panthers history: DE Mitch Marrow

Panthers third-round pick Mitch Marrow (center) never played a down in the NFL.
Panthers third-round pick Mitch Marrow (center) never played a down in the NFL. PATRICK SCHNEIDER

The Carolina Panthers are a successful, albeit young franchise with only 23 NFL Drafts to analyze. But as the team prepares for draft number 24, we look back at some of the highs and lows along the way.

Welcome to the dark side of the NFL Draft, as we visit the 10 worst picks in Panthers history:

No. 8 worst draft pick: DE Mitch Marrow (1998)

The Carolina Panthers were on a mission to improve their defensive line in the 1998 NFL Draft, using each of their first three picks on defensive ends.

None of them panned out (more on that later) but one never even made it onto the field.

The Panthers selected the Penn product Marrow in the third round (No. 73 overall), but his promising rookie training camp was cut short when he ruptured a spinal disk.

On the second day of veteran camp the following year, Marrow re-injured his back, this time ending his football career.

It’s hard to assess what Marrow might have become had he stayed healthy. But let the record show that defensive end Greg Spires was drafted 10 picks after Marrow and went on to play 147 games in nine NFL seasons.

Don’t feel too bad for Marrow, though. After working as a hedge fund manager, he founded a dog daycare center on the Upper West Side in New York City.

Marcel Louis-Jacques

Marcel Louis-Jacques covers the Carolina Panthers for the Charlotte Observer, keeping you on top of Panthers news both on the field and behind the scenes. He is a 2014 graduate of Arizona State University and grew up in Sacramento, California.
