People walk outside the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium ahead of the English Premier League soccer match betweenTottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, the first Premiership match at the new stadium in London, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

Tea and crumpets anyone? The Panthers’ game in London this coming season finally has a date.

Carolina will take on its NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13 at the new, $1.3 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.

It will be the Panthers’ first game overseas; currently, they are one of two teams never to have done so, along with the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay will be the designated home team, meaning the Panthers will still play eight games at Bank of America Stadium in 2019.

The NFL will release the regular-season schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m., but the overseas trip almost certainly means Carolina will follow its Week 6 game in London with a bye week in Week 7.

The league has hosted games in London since 2007, striking a deal with English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur to use its stadium for games twice a year for 10 years. The stadium opened earlier this month.

The Chicago Bears also will play the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6.

London’s Wembley Stadium also will host two NFL games. The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 27, and the Houston Texans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

