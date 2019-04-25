As NFL Draft nears, final mock drafts have Carolina Panthers taking...

Carolina Panthers

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss the various draft options available to the Carolina Panthers with their number 24 NFL draft pick on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Yes, the first round of the NFL Draft is finally just hours away. No, that doesn’t mean you have to stop poring over mock drafts before then.

Especially not when the collection of players mocked to the Carolina Panthers is so... diverse. Really, all over the place. Depending on which national outlet you click on, the Panthers’ No. 16 overall pick could be used on anyone from an offensive lineman to a defensive lineman to a... cornerback?

Opinions are split, and for good reason. Carolina has clearly-expressed needs in the trenches, and the team would benefit from adding an immediate starter on either side of the ball. But as the latest collection of mock drafts from various NFL analysts will show, any number of players fit that bill. Here are a few that stand out as the draft rapidly approaches:

Florida State DE/OLB Brian Burns - Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

Washington CB Byron Murphy - Cris Collinsworth, Pro Football Focus

Alabama OL Jonah Williams - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Clemson EDGE Clelin Ferrell - Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Boston College G Chris Lindstrom - Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports

Washington State OT Andre Dillard - Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf - Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Michigan DL Rashan Gary - Todd McShay, ESPN

Florida OT Jawaan Taylor - Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

Mississippi State EDGE Montez Sweat - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Brendan Marks

Brendan Marks is a general assignment sports reporter for the Charlotte Observer covering the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, NASCAR and more. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has worked for the Observer since August 2017.

