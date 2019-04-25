Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers pick Florida State DE/OLB Brian Burns in first round
BRIAN BURNS
Height: 6-5. Weight: 235.
Position: Defensive end.
College: Florida State.
What he offers: Burns has arguably the best first step of any defensive end prospect in the draft. He has athleticism to spare, and will look to use it to help the Panthers manufacture defensive pressure. His slighter frame has been a small point of criticism among some analysts, but with Carolina transitioning to more of a mixed defensive front, Burns will fit well at both defensive end and outside linebacker depending any given defensive front.
Worth mentioning: Burns will immediately be in the mix to start at defensive end across from Mario Addison. Burns can rotate with free-agent signee Bruce Irvin to help replace the recently-retired Julius Peppers.
Bet you didn’t know: His brother Stanley McClover was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in 2006.
What they’re saying: “He has the best first step in the draft.” - NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
