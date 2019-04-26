NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers trade up, pick Ole Miss OT Greg Little in second round

GREG LITTLE

Height: 6-5. Weight: 310.

Position: Offensive tackle.

College: Mississippi.

What he offers: Little was one of the most highly-recruited high school players in the nation, and he made an immediate impact as a freshman for the Rebels. He has all the size, length, and athleticism you’d want in a left tackle, but will need to improve his technique and add strength to reach his full potential.

Worth mentioning: Little was one of the fringe Round 1 players left on the board, and after securing an edge rusher in Brian Burns in the first round, the Panthers traded up 10 spots from No. 47 with Seattle for their next biggest area of need. Little could compete to start at either tackle spot, meaning one of Taylor Moton or Daryl Williams could slide inside to left guard.

Bet you didn’t know: Little was a high school teammate of Kyler Murray, whom the Arizona Cardinals selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the first round.

What they’re saying: “Reminded me a lot of Michael Oher coming out of college.” - NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.