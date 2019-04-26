NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers pick West Virginia QB Will Grier in 3rd round

Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney on drafting Charlotte native, West Virginia QB Will Grier Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney and coach Ron Rivera explain the team’s decision to take Charlotte native and West Virginia QB Will Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney and coach Ron Rivera explain the team’s decision to take Charlotte native and West Virginia QB Will Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

WILL GRIER

Height: 6-2. Weight: 217.

Position: Quarterback.

College: West Virginia.

What he offers: Grier doesn’t have the biggest arm in this year’s draft, but he was a perfect fit for West Virginia’s system that was predicated on timing and touch. He has a quick release and translated that into immense production, throwing from more than 300 yards in 19 of his 22 games with the Mountaineers. He also has sneaky athleticism and was widely lauded for his leadership at West Virginia.

Worth mentioning: For the time being, Grier represents an immediate upgrade for the Panthers at backup quarterback, who had to turn to Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen once Cam Newton went down late last year. But given Newton’s ongoing shoulder struggles, there’s potential for Grier to develop further and eventually potentially even challenge Newton.

Bet you didn’t know: Grier was born in Davidson and lived in Charlotte. He played at Davidson Day and becomes the first quarterback drafted by the Panthers since they took Cam Newton in 2011.

What they’re saying: “When you look at him, he’s a rhythm thrower with excellent touch.” - NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

