The Panthers currently have 3 draft picks left. Who could be targets on Day 3?

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manger Marty Hurney discuss the team’s draft goals during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round from pick No. 47 to pick No. 37 on Friday night, in order to draft a left tackle they believe can have a long-term future with the franchise: Ole Miss’ Greg Little.

In exchange, the Seattle Seahawks got the Panthers’ 47th and 77th picks.

But the biggest headline of the night came at pick No. 100, when Carolina made a call to a number in the 704 area code, drafting West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, who played at Mecklenburg County’s Davidson Day, to compete for the Panthers’ backup quarterback position.

After drafting defensive end Brian Burns at No. 16 overall, then Little and Grier, the Panthers believe they have filled three of their biggest needs.

But there are still several positions that could use depth and attention in rounds 4-7 on Saturday. Carolina currently holds pick Nos. 115, 154 and 187, with no seventh-round pick (yet).

Safety

It was a little surprising that the Panthers didn’t draft a free safety in the first three rounds, particularly with their third-round compensatory pick.

But, there are still a few talented safeties who will be available in the fourth and fifth rounds, including Florida’s Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Rutgers’ Saquan Hampton.

Defensive tackle

The Panthers re-signed defensive tackle Kyle Love to a one-year deal this month but could stand to add some depth on the interior.

Arizona State defensive tackle Renell Wren has drawn some interest from the Panthers and could eventually be a key rotational player after some development. There’s also a Clemson defensive lineman still on the board who is relatively unknown considering the talent ahead of him at the position over the last few years: Albert Huggins. He could be a great pick as a space-eater who can free up dynamic edge-rushers around him.

Running back

The Panthers are still interested in adding a running back to complement starter Christian McCaffrey, but this pick must fall at the correct time.

Washington State’s James Williams could be a good option, and while talented and dynamic, he didn’t put a huge beating on his body in the Cougars’ pass-heavy offense and has relatively “fresh” legs. He could be a new “Fozzy Whittaker” type of player for the Panthers.

Receiver

Wide receiver isn’t exactly a top need for the Panthers this spring, but if they want to add a red zone threat to replace Devin Funchess, long, speedy Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler is still on the board.

Linebacker

After losing David Mayo in free agency and Ben Jacobs to retirement, the Panthers could use some depth at linebacker, largely for special teams.

Southern California linebacker Cameron Smith, a former team captain, could help shore things up for Carolina in a later round or as an undrafted free agent, as could North Carolina’s Cole Holcomb.

The Panthers also could be tempted to select Florida’s Vosean Joseph in the fourth or fifth round, because while a little undersized and was inconsistent throughout his college career, Joseph has a ton of potential.

Versatile Alabama defensive end Christian Miller could also be an explosive Day 3 pick.

