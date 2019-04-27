NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers bolster pass rush with Alabama’s Christian Miller in 4th round

The Carolina Panthers added depth to its defense in the fourth round, using the 115th overall pick on Alabama defensive end/outside linebacker Christian Miller. AP

CHRISTIAN MILLER

Height: 6-3. Weight: 247.

Position: Defensive end/outside linebacker.

College: Alabama.

What he offers: Miller has the length and athleticism the Carolina Panthers like in their edge rushers, especially as they plan to mix more 3-4 and 4-3 defensive fronts this season. He only had one season of substantial production for the Crimson Tide and will need to add strength at the next level, but has solid technique and footwork already.

Worth mentioning: The Panthers already added one edge rusher in first-round pick Brian Burns, but after the team’s struggles pressuring the quarterback last season, they double-dip at the position here with Miller. There’s a chance he can join the rotation as a rookie, competing for spot duty with Efe Obada and Marquis Haynes, a rookie last year.

Bet you didn’t know: Miller, a five-star recruit out of Columbia, is the son of former South Carolina Gamecock and NFL veteran Corey Miller.

What they’re saying: “This kid has tremendously long arms ... but durability is the biggest concern. Not a bad pick if you can keep him on the field.” - ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.