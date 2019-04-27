NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers take Florida running back Jordan Scarlett in 5th round

The Carolina Panthers made Florida running back Jordan Scarlett their fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. AP

JORDAN SCARLETT

Height: 5-11. Weight: 208.

Position: Running back.

College: Florida.

What he offers: The Panthers came into this year’s draft hoping to find a complement to Christian McCaffrey, who played as many snaps as any running back in the NFL last season. Scarlett fills that role and has all the athletic tools you’d like to see from a professional back. His vision is limited and he doesn’t offer much as a receiving option, but still will have an opportunity to help lighten McCaffrey’s load.

Worth mentioning: One of the reasons Scarlett fell was because of character concerns at Florida. He missed the entire 2017 season due to a suspension stemming from a credit card fraud scandal and also missed the Gators’ bowl game as a freshman after a misdemeanor arrest for marijuana possession.

Bet you didn’t know: Scarlett went to the same high school — St. Thomas Aquinas in in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — as Panthers punter Michael Palardy.

What they’re saying: “Physical specimen with size, strength and foot quickness that lands in the NFL sweet spot for running backs.” - NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zeirlein.