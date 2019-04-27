NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers pick South Carolina OT Dennis Daley in 6th round

The Carolina Panthers selected South Carolina offensive tackle Dennis Daley with pick No. 212 in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which they acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos. AP

DENNIS DALEY

Height: 6-5. Weight: 317.

Position: Offensive tackle.

College: South Carolina.

What he offers: Daley was a two-year starter for South Carolina and was somewhat thrown into the fire from Day One, competing against vaunted pass-rushers like Kentucky’s Josh Allen and Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell. He has the size needed to play at the next level, but will need to continue developing his technique to stick around. Most of that revolves around raw footwork and hand placement, two crucial skills for offensive tackles.

Worth mentioning: Daley played left tackle immediately after joining the Gamecocks, which at times left him susceptible to some of the SEC’s more advanced defensive linemen. That said, he improved substantially in two years at South Carolina and could provide valuable tackle depth if he continues on that trajectory.

Bet you didn’t know: Daley, originally from Columbia, transferred to South Carolina from Georgia Military College.

What they’re saying: “He must break his pass-set habit of deadening feet and lunging at opponents, or he’ll face a bumpy ride as a pro.” - NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein.