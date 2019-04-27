NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers take Georgia WR Terry Godwin with final pick

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

TERRY GODWIN

Height: 5-11. Weight: 184.

Position: Wide receiver.

College: Georgia.

What he offers: Godwin profiles as a slot receiver at the next level, and he should provide depth behind Jarius Wright and Chris Hogan in that respect. He has a slight frame and isn’t the most overwhelming physical specimen, but he’s a solid route runner with soft hands. Whether he sticks at the next level will hinge on whether he can bulk up.

Worth mentioning: He never recorded more than 650 yards or six touchdowns in a single season, but he still was a consistent contributor among Georgia’s stable of receivers. He struggled with various leg injuries last year as a senior, though.

Bet you didn’t know: Godwin was drafted in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft in 2015.

What they’re saying: “If he can improve his press-release, he has a chance to become more than a backup with inside or outside value.” - NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein.