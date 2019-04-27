Carolina Panthers

NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers take Georgia WR Terry Godwin with final pick

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings AP

TERRY GODWIN

Height: 5-11. Weight: 184.

Position: Wide receiver.

College: Georgia.

What he offers: Godwin profiles as a slot receiver at the next level, and he should provide depth behind Jarius Wright and Chris Hogan in that respect. He has a slight frame and isn’t the most overwhelming physical specimen, but he’s a solid route runner with soft hands. Whether he sticks at the next level will hinge on whether he can bulk up.

Read Next

Worth mentioning: He never recorded more than 650 yards or six touchdowns in a single season, but he still was a consistent contributor among Georgia’s stable of receivers. He struggled with various leg injuries last year as a senior, though.

Bet you didn’t know: Godwin was drafted in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft in 2015.

What they’re saying: “If he can improve his press-release, he has a chance to become more than a backup with inside or outside value.” - NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Brendan Marks

Brendan Marks is a general assignment sports reporter for the Charlotte Observer covering the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, NASCAR and more. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has worked for the Observer since August 2017.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  