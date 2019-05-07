Current, former Panthers visit UNCC shooting victim Drew Pescaro in hospital

Wide receiver D.J. Moore visited UNCC shooting victim Drew Pescaro in the hospital this week. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Nineteen-year-old Drew Pescaro was one of four UNC Charlotte students injured in last week’s campus shooting, which also claimed two lives.

Pescaro had surgery and has since been recovering — and has been adding to a growing list of well-wishers who have come to see him in the hospital.

On Sunday, Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore and Moore’s mother surprised Pescaro with a visit to the student’s room at Atrium Main.

“It was such a big shock in the community,” Moore told the Panthers’ team website. “I went by and talked to him for about 30 minutes. Just tried to make his day and bring his family up. Everybody just had a good time, good vibes.”

The Panthers did not make Moore available for further comment.

A request Tuesday to UNCC for information about Pescaro’s condition did not draw an immediate response. His Twitter account says Pescaro remains hospitalized. A spokeswoman at Atrium Main said there was no information available on the student.

“Huge thanks to Carolina Panther D.J. Moore for stopping by and brightening the day,” a post on Pescaro’s Instagram account said after the visit.

Pescaro, a sportswriter at UNCC’s student newspaper, has also received support from other sports figures as he continues to recover.

Former Heisman Trophy winner, NFL quarterback and current minor league baseball player Tim Tebow facetimed with him, according to a social media account of Pescaro’s girlfriend, Erin Wilson.

“Tim Tebow has been a role model of (Drew’s) for close to a decade now,” wrote Wilson, “and hearing from him was such a blessing.”

Former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart also spent time with Pescaro in the hospital last Thursday, just days after the tragedy.