Source: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing a regulation-sized football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has begun throwing a regulation-sized football, a league source told the Observer on Thursday night.
It’s another step in the rehabilitation process for Newton, after he had a second offseason shoulder surgery on his throwing arm this spring.

Newton has not thrown overhand during the workouts available to media so far this spring.

A five-second clip of Newton throwing, taken without his consent and on private property at Bank of America Stadium’s practice fields, circulated on Twitter briefly earlier Thursday afternoon.

