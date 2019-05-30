Source: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing a regulation-sized football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has begun throwing a regulation-sized football, a league source told the Observer on Thursday night. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

It’s another step in the rehabilitation process for Newton, after he had a second offseason shoulder surgery on his throwing arm this spring.

Newton has not thrown overhand during the workouts available to media so far this spring.

A five-second clip of Newton throwing, taken without his consent and on private property at Bank of America Stadium’s practice fields, circulated on Twitter briefly earlier Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.