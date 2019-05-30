Carolina Panthers
Source: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing a regulation-sized football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has begun throwing a regulation-sized football, a league source told the Observer on Thursday night.
It’s another step in the rehabilitation process for Newton, after he had a second offseason shoulder surgery on his throwing arm this spring.
Newton has not thrown overhand during the workouts available to media so far this spring.
A five-second clip of Newton throwing, taken without his consent and on private property at Bank of America Stadium’s practice fields, circulated on Twitter briefly earlier Thursday afternoon.
