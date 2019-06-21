Panthers Greg Olsen shocks man by filming his wedding proposal in a Nashville hotel

Panthers Greg Olsen is now elder statesman of team Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is now the elder statesman of the team at 34 years old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is now the elder statesman of the team at 34 years old.

A man visiting Nashville with his girlfriend got on one knee to propose when he spotted a stranger filming them from a distance.

The man was shocked when he realized the “stranger” was a player on his favorite NFL team, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

“When I stood up, I looked over, and I started having a mini-heart attack,” Max Harvat told Panthers.com in a story published Friday. “I was like, ‘I’m 90 percent sure that’s Greg Olsen from the Panthers!’ ”

Harvat grew up in Pennsylvania and told Panthers.com that he has always rooted for Carolina. The team selected a Penn Stater he loved, quarterback Kerry Collins, with its first draft selection in franchise history in 1995.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Olsen posted his video of the proposal on Instagram, saying he’d always wished he’d filmed his engagement.





He was in Nashville to give the keynote speech at a health care conference, he told Panthers.com.





On Instagram on Thursday, Olsen said: “So I’m walking through my hotel in Nashville when this dude gets down on a knee. I wish I had my engagement on video so I pull my phone out and capture it. Glad I did even though I didn’t know who they were! Congrats and wish you a lifetime of happiness!! #random”

His post drew 114,900 views in 15 hours and numerous comments from followers admiring his spur-of-the-moment decision.

“Clutch even off the field,” Matt Bailey posted.





“Dude you are like the nicest guy in the world!” chimed johnboy1091.