Reports: Ex-Panther Kendrick Norton hospitalized, has arm amputated after car wreck

Ex-Panthers defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had his left arm amputated following a ‘serious car crash’ on Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

Norton's agent confirmed on Twitter that Norton sustained multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm.

According to the Miami Herald, Florida Highway Patrol said Norton’s 2017 Ford F250 struck a concrete barrier around 1:18 a.m. Thursday morning. The truck then flipped, and by the time it stopped, had landed on its roof. Norton’s left arm was the one injured in the crash.

A family friend of Norton’s told the Herald his vehicle got cut off before it flipped.

That same family friend also said that in addition to the left arm injury, Norton was bleeding from the back of his head.

The Miami Dolphins, who signed Norton off Carolina’s practice squad in December, issued the following statement Thursday: “We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Norton is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, but that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Norton was a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Panthers out the University of Miami. He never appeared in a game for Carolina, but was on the team’s practice squad for the majority of the 2018 season. The Dolphins signed Norton with two games remaining in the 2018 season.

Norton was a high school teammate of Panthers linebacker Andre Smith at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla.