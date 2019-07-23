What to know about Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg

Ron Rivera on why Wofford is going to be a big deal this year, and the new SC facility Ron Rivera talks about the importance of Training Camp this year and about the Panthers' new facility in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ron Rivera talks about the importance of Training Camp this year and about the Panthers' new facility in South Carolina.

Want to Go?

Directions from Charlotte: Take Interstate 85 South to Exit 72 (I-585). At the end of the exit ramp, turn left toward Spartanburg. Cross over Business I-85. I-585 becomes Pine Street into Spartanburg. After crossing over Business I-85, turn right onto McCravy Drive and immediately get into the left-hand turn lane. Turn left onto East Wood Street and immediately bear right onto Cummings Street. Follow the signs and/or parking attendants.

Cost: Training camp is free to attend.

PARKING AND SHUTTLES

At Wofford: Free parking is available in lots A, B, C and D on campus via Cummings Street from Pine Street/I-585. Lot H is handicap only and accessible with a handicap tag or placard.

Shuttle: A free round-trip shuttle is available two hours before and after practice at lots C, D and E on Evins Street. The shuttle drops off and picks up in front of Gibbs Stadium plaza on Cummings.

Off-campus: Free off-campus parking is available at Lot E (grass lot on Church Street across from Evins Street campus entrance), and Lot G (Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium and Rosalind Sallenger Center for the Arts). Fans in Lot G can access the shuttle at the auditorium.

Quarterback Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, on July 24 for training camp. David T. Foster III Observer staff file photo

Training Camp Schedule

Schedule subject to change

Thursday, July 25: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (Kickoff party, 4 p.m.)

Friday, July 26: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10.

Panthers 2019 Schedule

Schedule subject to change

PRESEASON

Aug. 8: at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Aug. 16: Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1, Sept. 8: LA Rams, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2, Thursday, Sept. 12: vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 3, Sept. 22: at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4, Sept. 29: at Texans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5, Oct. 6: Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6, Oct. 13: at Buccaneers (in London), 9:30 a.m. (Fox)

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8, Oct. 27: at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9, Nov. 3: Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10, Nov. 10: at Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 11, Nov. 17: Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 12, Nov. 24: at Saints, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13, Dec. 1: Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14, Dec. 8: at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15, Dec. 15: vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 16, Dec. 22: at Colts, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17, Dec. 29: Saints, 1 p.m. (Fox)