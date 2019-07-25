Carolina Panthers training camp: Live updates, injury report – Day 1

Panthers Rivera: We believe Cam Newton is ready to roll Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks about the status of quarterback Cam Newton at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Newton is recovering from shoulder surgery and the team is maintaining a plan of action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks about the status of quarterback Cam Newton at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Newton is recovering from shoulder surgery and the team is maintaining a plan of action.

First the BBQ. Then football. After hosting their annual kickoff cookout Thursday evening at Wofford College, the Carolina Panthers will officially open training camp with their first practice of the season at Gibbs Field. The Charlotte Observer has you covered throughout training camp with our five-person screw out in Spartanburg that will be providing live coverage of every practice this month.

Updates will be posted and time-stamped below. Refresh this page for the latest updates (the most recent will be on top).





4:27 p.m.: The team’s massive Kickoff Party at Joe Gibbs Stadium, complete with Top Cats cheerleaders and drum lines and, of course, lots and lots of greasy Southern comfort food.

Fans began tailgating outside the stadium as early as four hours beforehand, and the floodgates finally opened at 4 p.m. With a little over two hours before practice officially begins at 6:30 p.m., expect plenty of energy and excitement -- and potentially even an appearance by owner David Tepper.

If this does end up being the last Panthers training camp at Wofford College, it darn sure won’t be one lacking energy. -- Brendan Marks

Training camp schedule

Thursday, July 25: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (Kickoff party, 4 p.m.)

Friday, July 26: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10.