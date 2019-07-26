Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers training camp updates, injury report – Day 2
Panthers Cam Newton returns to field and fans are happy
The Carolina Panthers officially opened 2019 training camp Thursday with their first practice of the season at Wofford College’s Gibbs Field, and there was good news -- Cam Newton’s shoulder appeared healthy. The Charlotte Observer has you covered throughout training camp with our five-person crew out in Spartanburg that will be providing live coverage of every practice this month.
2:53 p.m.: Now the real work can begin.
For all the hoopla that comes with the first day of Carolina Panthers training camp -- the team’s Kickoff Party, food trucks, miniature touch football games, Top Cats cheerleaders, the whole shebang — there’s also something pertinent to remember:
It’s only one day.
Friday, when the team takes the field for its second practice, we’ll get into the meat of the marathon summer we have left. Social media scientists will continue frothing over every throw Cam Newton makes, but now is the time to truly dive into his workload and continued progress...
Just remember: Like the team is, take everything one day at a time. — Brendan Marks
Training camp schedule
Friday, July 26: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Saturday, July 27: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills
Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10
