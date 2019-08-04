Carolina Panthers training camp Day 9 – Quick highlights

(RE)MARKS: Cam’s shoulder, and throwing bombs. How did we even get here? In our first episode, we break down Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton's shoulder, his timeline through injury and how he came to throw bombs during his first day of training camp in Wofford. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In our first episode, we break down Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton's shoulder, his timeline through injury and how he came to throw bombs during his first day of training camp in Wofford.

With their annual Fan Fest and a day off out of the way, the Carolina Panthers are back in Spartanburg on Sunday to focus on this week’s preseason opener in Chicago.

The Panthers will practice this afternoon then hold morning practices on Monday and Tuesday. The team then will head north to play the Bears on Thursday (8 p.m., Panthers Television Network).

The forecast for today’s practice, from WSPA in Greenville, S.C., calls for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s. There is about a 20 percent chance of rain.

Updates

1:22 p.m.: Longtime Panthers center Ryan Kalil, who said he would retire after last season, officially signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets on Saturday. “I’m sure people are mad at me in Carolina and rightfully so, but I love that place,” he told reporters at Jets training camp in Florham Park, N.J. — Rogelio Aranda

12:36 p.m.: The Panthers signed rookie cornerback Ryan Pulley, an undrafted free agent from Arkansas. Pulley spent the spring with the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina waived safety Kai Nacua. have made a roster in the secondary. — Rogelio Aranda

Preseason schedule

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 7, 9-10