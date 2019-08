Under offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s watchful eye, Carolina Panthers running back Elijah Holyfield heads upfield during the second session of rookie minicamp Friday at the team’s practice field. The Panthers liked the Georgia product throughout the predraft process and signed him after he went undrafted last month. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

It took more than a half, but the Carolina Panthers are finally on the scoreboard in Chicago.

Rookie quarterback Will Grier connected with running back Elijah Holyfield for a 7-yard pass with 13:02 remaining in the third quarter to put the Panthers ahead of the Bears 13-10. Watch the play below.

Grier ️ Holyfield for the TD pic.twitter.com/MTWNYkM6F0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 9, 2019