Carolina Panthers training camp Day 15 – Quick highlights

Panthers training camp wraps up this morning. Carolina holds its final of 15 camp sessions today at Wofford College with a joint practice against the Buffalo Bills. It could be the final time the Panthers ever practice at Wofford as the 25-year contract is set to expire.

10:33 a.m.: Kyle Allen deep ball to Torrey Smith draws cheers from the crowd and a Cam-Allen celebration. On the other hand, Hogan just dropped a very catchable ball from Grier. -- Scott Fowler

10:26 a.m.: Luke Kuechly forces an incomplete pass to Bills TE Tommy Sweeney. Just right on him in coverage. The Panthers’ starting D did a pretty nice job of stifling Buffalo’s first-team offense. Yesterday, the drop-off defensively was with the 2s. -- Brendan Marks

10:21 a.m.: Tre Boston still running with the 1s. I’d guess that means he’s got his feet under him. -- Brendan Marks

10:18 a.m.: Seems like more installation, less scrimmaging, this second day of Panthers-Bills joint practices. -- Rick Bonnell

9:58 a.m.: Cam Newton in for team drills, and guess who he’s already found? Curtis. Kyle Allen is running with the 2s today. -- Brendan Marks

9:51 a.m.: Bills rookie Ed Oliver just false started three times in a row in team drills and got subbed out. Woof. Another note, Brian Burns is no longer wearing pads. -- Brendan Marks

9:43 a.m.: So doesn’t appear that Brian Burns is going to do drills today, as he’s working on the side now. Again, got his ankle tweaked yesterday and team will always want to be overly cautious. -- Brendan Marks

9:35 a.m.: He’s on the further side of the field, but looks like Cam Newton will throw today. Team has been cautious with his workload, and rightfully so, but you want to get the most out of joint practices. -- Brendan Marks

9:22 a.m.: Cam Newton with a message to the DJ out here at training camp: “You get the memo? We’re playing music all day in practice ... The people need to hear some music!” -- Brendan Marks

9:20 a.m.: Rest days on the final camp practice? Yeah, makes sense. Guys wanna get the heck outta here ASAP, get back to their families and own beds. Gerald McCoy has the day off. -- Brendan Marks

